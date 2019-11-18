There are many encouraging examples from around the country. Producers who managed to break the vicious cycle of inertia.

Entrepreneurs who have invested in the quality of Greek products, who have succeeded in making the most of the unrivaled natural capital for domestic production, who are leading the way for an extroverted sector.

The Greek economy needs large investments, such as the real estate development in Elliniko or the expansion of the Chinese presence at Piraeus port. But if we want to drastically boost the domestic economy, we would need to rejuvenate export-oriented agricultural production.

The resources are there. All we need now are the incentives.