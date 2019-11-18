Greece’s conservative government is mulling the reintroduction of the party-list system in European Parliament elections in a bid to promote the emergence of serious but less recognizable candidates, Kathimerini understands.

The current system, under which voters select specific candidates by marking a cross next to the candidate name or names, is seen as benefiting already established politicians or candidates who enjoy disproportionate exposure on TV and other media.

The measure is likely to be linked to the reform of Greek electoral law and the abolition of the simple proportional representation system in early 2020.

Changing the system would not require an enhanced majority in Parliament and would apply in the next European elections provided it receives the backing of New Democracy MPs.