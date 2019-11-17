Inaugural Southeast Europe conference in Washington

Business leaders, policy makers and think-tank experts are to converge in Washington on Monday for the inaugural Southeast Europe & East Med conference, a joint initiative of the Delphi Economic Forum and Kathimerini aimed at boosting dialogue and the potential for cooperation between the US and countries in the Southeastern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean region.

Guests at the two-day conference, titled “New Strategies-New Perspectives,” include US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis, Democratic Senator for Maryland Chris van Hollen, Greek Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

According to conference organizers, the agenda of the event will cover an array of topics, ranging from exploring strategic relationships to energy security and digital transformation.

The forum “aims to establish a channel of communication and create a platform of constructive conversation and insights exchange between political personalities, think tank experts and academics, as well as business leaders, with a long-term goal to strengthen cross-countries ties and enhance regional stability and prosperity," organizers said.