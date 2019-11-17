Anarchist group throws leaflets outside minister's home

Members of the self-styled “anarchist collective” Rouvikonas (Rubicon) threw flyers outside the house of Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis before running away in motorcycles.

The incident took place at around 12:30 Sunday. No one was apprehended on the spot.

Rouvikonas often commits similar actions, sometimes spray-painting premises or inflicting bigger damage. These actions are always sudden and last seconds. Favorite targets of the group include embassies and companies. The group always post about their action later, sometimes including short low-resolution videos.