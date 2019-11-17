MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris begins an 11-day visit to the US and Canada. To November 28.

Workathlon launches the 3rd Series of Interactive Hospitality Talent Fairs at the 100% Hotel Show at the Mediterranean Expo Center in Paiania, eastern Attica. (Info: workathlon.com)

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the German Embassy in Athens hold an innovation forum in Athens titled “Innovation as a Growth Lever” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center from 8.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. (Info: 210.641.9023)

A public debate titled “Brexit – Constitutional and Political Dimensions: Consequences for the EU and Greece” takes place at the Piraeus Bank Conference Center in Thessaloniki (12-14 Katouni), moderated by former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos. Starts at 6 p.m.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds the Thessaloniki Tax Forum at The MET Hotel from noon to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Listed companies Inform P. Lykos and Alpha Trust Andromeda hold extraordinary general meetings.

TUESDAY

Alpha Bank will publish its financial results for the third quarter of the year.

The Customer Loyalty Management Conference 2019 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.loyaltyconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize the September readings of its turnover index for industry.

WEDNESDAY

The Direction Business Network holds an event titled “Smart & Safe Cities” at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens), with the participation of Israeli Ambassador in Athens Yossi Amrani. Starts at 5 p.m. (Info: 6945.355.357, events@direction.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) is holding a seminar on the protection of primary residences at 43 Academias Street in Athens from 4 to 9 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its September statistics on the Greek merchant fleet.

Alpha Bank holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

THURSDAY

The European Commission and Panteion University’s Institute of International Relations hold a public dialogue event featuring European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos and titled “Internal and External Security Challenges in Europe.” Starts at 6 p.m. at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. (Info: comm-rep-athens@ec.europa.eu)

The 17th Bank Management Conference takes place at the Ethniki Insurance Conference Center (103-105 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: www.bankmanagement.gr)

Aegean Airlines, National Bank of Greece and Eurobank will release their third-quarter financial results.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) holds a seminar on “Practical Matters from the Issue of Golden Visa” at 43 Academias Street in Athens from 4 to 9 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The 4th Art Thessaloniki – International Art Fair opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.helexpo.gr)

FRIDAY

Piraeus Bank will issue its financial results for the July-September quarter.

Lamda Development holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

Xenia 2019, the international hotel equipment exhibition, opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center, next to Athens Airport. To November 25. (Info: www.xenia.gr)