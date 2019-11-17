Aris went down 85-59 at Ifaistos Limnou to get to a 1-6 record.

Historic Aris is left alone at the bottom of the Basket League after a 26-point loss at Ifaistos on Saturday, while Promitheas suffered a shock defeat at Rethymno.

Aris was for more than a decade the undisputed king of Greek basketball, in the 1980s and early 1990s, but their recent financial problems have deprived Thessaloniki’s Yellows of much of their strength.

On Saturday they slumped to their sixth loss in seven games, as Ifaistos won 85-59 on Limnos to climb up to fifth and leave Aris rock bottom.

That was also because Larissa and Rethymno scored their second wins in the season: Larissa, with new coach Vangelis Angelou, triumphed 83-80 at Kolossos Rhodes, while Rethymno managed to beat Promitheas Patras 70-63 on Crete, just a week after Promitheas produced its historic Cup victory over Panathinaikos.

The Greens extended their perfect record in the league to seven wins thrashing visiting Ionikos Nikaias 107-71 at home with Giorgos Vovoras on their bench as caretaking coach.

AEK has been improving of late, and Keith Langford scored 35 points to lead it to a 77-68 win at Iraklis on Saturday.

Peristeri is alone in second following its 80-75 victory against PAOK at home on Sunday. Lavrio is joint third, with Promitheas, courtesy of its 77-71 win at Panionios.