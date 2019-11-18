Police searching apartment building in Exarchia

Police were on Monday morning searching an apartment building where two people were arrested for possession of molotov cocktails late on Sunday.



The building is located in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia where police clashed with protesters after a march marking the 46th anniversary of a student uprising against the then-ruling Greek military dictatorship.



Dozens of officers were taking place in the pre-dawn operation including members of the Greek Police’s special forces unit (EKAM) and members of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE).



Over 20,000 people made the traditional march from the National Technical University of Athens, site of the 1973 uprising, to the US Embassy on Sunday. Heavy police presence appeared to have prevented serious clashes.



Police say they arrested 33 people in clashes after the march, mostly in Exarchia, and detained a further 20.