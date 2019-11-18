At least 658 rescued in the Aegean since Friday
At least 658 migrants and refugees were rescued in 20 separate operations in the eastern Aegean between Friday morning and Monday morning, the Greek coast guard said.
In the same period, a total of 730 migrants and refugees landed on the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Farmakonisi and Kastellorizo (or Megisti) after crossing from Turkey, the coast guard said.