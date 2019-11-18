Two arrested after police raid Exarchia flats

Police have arrested two men after swooping on two flats in a building the central Athens district of Exarchia in the wake of clashes between police and protesters in the area.



During the raid on Monday, police confiscated materials typically used in violent demonstrations, including eight gas masks, three firecrackers, a smoke grenade and several rocks.



On Sunday, over 20,000 people made the traditional march from the National Technical University of Athens, site of the 1973 uprising, to the US Embassy on Sunday. Heavy police presence appeared to have prevented serious clashes.



Police said they arrested 33 people in clashes after the march, mostly in Exarchia, and detained a further 20.