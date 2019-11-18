NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis receives Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa

TAGS: Religion

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II on Monday at the Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis thanked the Patriarch for the patriarchate’s missionary work in Africa.

On his part, the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa warmly thanked the Greek State and the Church of Greece for their support and cooperation. [ANA-MPA]

