Mitsotakis receives Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II on Monday at the Maximos Mansion.
Mitsotakis thanked the Patriarch for the patriarchate’s missionary work in Africa.
On his part, the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa warmly thanked the Greek State and the Church of Greece for their support and cooperation. [ANA-MPA]