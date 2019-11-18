Dendias holds talks in Abu Dhabi

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, currently on a visit to Abu Dhabi, was scheduled to meet on Monday with business representatives in a bid to strengthen bilateral economic relations between Greece and the United Arab Emirates.



Earlier on Monday, Dendias met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO and managing director of the Mubadala Investment Company, to discuss investment prospects in Greece, according to a post on the ministry’s official Twitter account.



Following his visit to the UAE, the Greek foreign minister will visit Kuwait where he will hold talks with the country’s political leadership aimed at promoting bilateral political and economic relations, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. [ANA-MPA]