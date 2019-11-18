Parliament procedure for constitutional revision enters final stretch

The parliamentary procedure on the revision of the Greek Constitution has entered the final stretch with a plenary debate that began in the House at 10 a.m. on Monday.



The process is due to be concluded on Monday, November 25, when the articles under revision will be put to a vote. The vote will be preceded by five all-day plenary sessions in which parties will debate the proposals put forward by the Parliament’s Constitutional Revision Committee on the articles in question.



Greece’s ruling majority aims to find common ground on key issues, paving the way for broader consensus in Parliament.



This is the fourth attempt to make changes to the country’s Constitution after 1975 when the first Constitution of the post-dictatorship era was voted into force. [ANA-MPA]