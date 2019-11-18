WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Jose Cura | Athens | November 22

TAGS: Opera

Argentinean tenor Jose Cura will be on stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens on Friday, November 22, for an evening of much-loved arias and other classic songs including works by Mozart, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini and others. Cura, who is also a trained composer and conductor, opera director, stage designer and natural showman, will be accompanied by Russia’s Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Davide Dellisanti. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets start from 23 euros at viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 