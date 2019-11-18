Jose Cura | Athens | November 22

Argentinean tenor Jose Cura will be on stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens on Friday, November 22, for an evening of much-loved arias and other classic songs including works by Mozart, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini and others. Cura, who is also a trained composer and conductor, opera director, stage designer and natural showman, will be accompanied by Russia’s Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Davide Dellisanti. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets start from 23 euros at viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300