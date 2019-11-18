Charges brought against 28 suspects in Exarchia clashes

An Athens prosecutor has brought charges against 28 suspects who were arrested on Sunday following clashes in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia between self-styled anarchists and riot police.

Four minors were among the 32 suspects taken in for questioning over the violence that marred the otherwise peaceful anniversary of the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship. All four have been released from custody.

The other 28 suspects face a range of charges, from supplying and holding illegal explosives and insulting police officers, to assault, all of them deemed misdemeanors.