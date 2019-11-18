COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Red Cross, Cosco team up to help children preparing for uni

The Hellenic Red Cross and Chinese shipping giant Cosco on Monday announced the launch of the “Children Included” program to support 2,180 children from poor families at risk of social exclusion.

The announcement was made just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Greece.

The initiative foresees the granting of 80 scholarships to secondary school students in the Piraeus region to cover their expenses as they prepare for university entrance examinations in June 2020. 

