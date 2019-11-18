Man accused of beating wife's ‘ex-lover’ to death

A 54-year-old Greek man faced a prosecutor on Monday charged with the fatal beating of a 40-year-old foreign national on the Ionian island of Ithaki on Saturday.

The alleged perpetrator’s 42-year-old wife, who was present at the time of the beating, notified police after finding the 40-year-old dead in a hotel room on Sunday.

It appears that her husband attacked the 40-year-old because he believed that he and his wife had had an affair in the past.