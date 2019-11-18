NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish jets in spree of airspace violations

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Turkish aircraft on Monday carried out 32 violations of Greek national airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, according to Greek defense officials.

The Turkish jets – six F-16s, two F-4s and four CN-235s – also carried out 11 transgressions of the Athens Flight Information Region, according to defense sources who said that six of the Turkish fighter jets were armed.

All Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement while Greek and Turkish jets engaged in four mock dogfights, defense sources said.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 