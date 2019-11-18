Turkish jets in spree of airspace violations

Turkish aircraft on Monday carried out 32 violations of Greek national airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean, according to Greek defense officials.

The Turkish jets – six F-16s, two F-4s and four CN-235s – also carried out 11 transgressions of the Athens Flight Information Region, according to defense sources who said that six of the Turkish fighter jets were armed.

All Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement while Greek and Turkish jets engaged in four mock dogfights, defense sources said.