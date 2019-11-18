UN official Walters Tubua (left) speaks at a conference at the Eugenides Foundation in Athens on Monday. Organized by the Hellenic Logistics Association and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the two-day event is discussing the impact of climate change on transport infrastructure. Experts warn that extreme weather events, some of which are increasing in intensity and frequency, as well as slower onset climate changes (for example, sea level rise) and cumulative effects can result in transportation infrastructure damages, operational disruptions and pressures on supply chain capacity and efficiency. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]