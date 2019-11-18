Blind abused cat finds new home in Athens

A blind cat whose vicious abuse at the hands of two boys on the Aegean island of Folegandros in October was captured on video and widely broadcast, has found a new home in Athens, animal rights website Zoosos.gr has reported.

Named Fiona, the stray cat is said to be in good health after receiving treatment for shock and multiple injuries from being chased around an empty hotel swimming pool and kicked repeatedly by two boys in an incident that was captured by the hotel's security camera and reported by its owner.

The video of the incident was widely broadcast on social media in Greece and abroad.

The two boys, said to be elementary school students, have been charged with animal abuse and their parents with failure to monitor them. They also face fines of up to 30,000 euros.

Fiona has been adopted by the founder of the Athens-based Lara school for guide dogs.