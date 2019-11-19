Anastasiades accuses Turkey of undermining Cyprus talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades expressed disappointment on Monday after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara will not negotiate a peace settlement for the island unless the issue of political equality between Greek and Turkish Cypriots is first clarified.

His remarks came ahead of a meeting next week between Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a bid to find common ground so that talks resume.

“I want to make it clear that under the threats and terms set by Turkey, not only can the necessary climate not be created, but the effort under way by the secretary-general is also being spoiled,” Anastasiades said.