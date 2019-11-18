Piraeus becomes the biggest port in the Med in terms of container traffic
Online
Piraeus is expected to be among the top four ports in Europe for 2019 in terms of container traffic, and the top in the Mediterranean, as Cosco-owned Piraeus Port Authority saw the unloading of the 5 millionth container to pass through the port this year, aptly from a Cosco ship.
The Athens-listed port authority said the fact that this milestone has been reached in mid-November – after not even managing by end-December last year – brings Piraeus closer to the top-four target in Europe and to overtaking Valencia as the Med’s biggest container handler.
In October, Piraeus container traffic rose 15.5 percent annually.