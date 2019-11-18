Piraeus is expected to be among the top four ports in Europe for 2019 in terms of container traffic, and the top in the Mediterranean, as Cosco-owned Piraeus Port Authority saw the unloading of the 5 millionth container to pass through the port this year, aptly from a Cosco ship.

The Athens-listed port authority said the fact that this milestone has been reached in mid-November – after not even managing by end-December last year – brings Piraeus closer to the top-four target in Europe and to overtaking Valencia as the Med’s biggest container handler.

In October, Piraeus container traffic rose 15.5 percent annually.