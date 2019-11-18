The legal framework planned for online accounting is in its final stage of preparation, Giorgos Pitsilis, chief of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, said at the 11th Thessaloniki Tax Forum on Monday.

Addressing the event, titled “Taxation and Economic Growth, with Digital Maturity as the Key,” Pitsilis explained that after the bill becomes law, the regulatory decisions will follow, and 2020 will be the year of adjustment for all enterprises to the new online accounting platform.

Keeping electronic books, Pitsilis said, attributes meaning and real value to two more aspects of the digital transformation: online pricing and the interconnection of tax mechanisms with the Finance Ministry’s Taxis database.

“Without online accounting we would just be collecting data somewhere, without this having any point either for the corporations or for us,” he told the event organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

On the interconnection of tills with Taxis, Pitsilis conceded that the “current landscape is fragmented. We have over 160,000 tills with expired licenses and there is a series of businesses that do not even have the obligation to adhere to the regulations.”