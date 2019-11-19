Greek-American actor, painter Billy Zane honored at Thessaloniki art fair

The fourth Art Thessaloniki International Contemporary Art Fair that kicks off on Thursday at the northern port city’s International Exhibition & Congress Center and runs to Sunday, is honoring the Greek-American Hollywood actor Billy Zane.

Born Vassilis Tzanetakos in Chicago in 1966, Zane has appeared in hit films like “Back to the Future” (1985) and “Titanic” (1997), and is also a producer, currently working on “Waltzing with Brando,” in which he plays the film star Marlon Brando.

The 53-year-old actor has also evolved into an accomplished artist and is now being honored by the Thessaloniki event for his work, which is described as abstract expressionism.

“I recognized my passion for painting about 25 years ago and started painting while waiting for auditions,” Zane said at the presentation of the fair on Monday.

Nearly 40 galleries are participating at the art fair this year, representing Greece, Belgium, China, North Macedonia, Romania, Turkey and the United States with at least 500 exhibits.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and close on Sunday night, and admission costs 7 euros (3 reduced).