Storms to sweep in from the west, spread across Greece

Strong autumnal showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep into the Ionian Sea and across western Greece on Tuesday, before spreading east to other parts of the country, the national weather service (HNMS) has warned.

After forecasts of heavy rains on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the islands of the Ionian, the western Peloponnese and the western mainland are expected to see conditions improve briefly on Wednesday afternoon, as the wet front shifts east to places like Attica, Evia and the eastern Peloponnese, which may also see downpours as of Tuesday afternoon.

The islands of the Aegean and Crete are expected to experience storms and downpours starting in the early hours of Thursday, while sailors are advised to exercise caution.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service warned that Tuesday’s rain will not be an isolated incident but the first of a wave of wet fronts that will ultimately cover most of the country through the end of the week.