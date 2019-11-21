Tchaikovsky Orchestra | Athens | November 23 & 24

Award-winning maestro Vladimir Fedoseyev conducts the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra (TSO), the historic Russian ensemble which he has led as artistic director since 1974, in works by the celebrated composer for two shows at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program. With violin soloist Pavel Milyukov, the ensemble will perform excerpts from popular pieces including “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Nutcracker.” Both shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets, which can be purchased by calling 211.770.1700 and at www.viva.gr, range from 26 to 60 euros.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300