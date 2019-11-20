Anthony Joseph | Athens | November 22-25

[MARLON JAMES]

Poet-musician Anthony Joseph, a pioneer of the Afro jazz scene in Britain, will be performing at the Half Note from Friday through Monday. Joseph, an academic and novelist who started out writing calypso music and spirituals in his native Trinidad before going on to study literature in the UK and become deeply influenced by American soul and jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron, will present tracks from his 2018 album “People of the Sun” and older work. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr