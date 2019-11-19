WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Armenian Tribute | Athens | November 20

The Naregatsi Orchestra with singers Vardan Badalyan and Lusine Mirzakhanyan, and the Luseh dance ensemble take the stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall for a tribute to the traditional music and dances of Armenia. The event is part of the Christmas Theater cultural program and features a cast of 60 artists, screenings and other effects showcasing the country’s cultural legacy. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets range from 18 to 54 euros. They can be booked by calling 211.770.1700 and at www.viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300

