Armenian Tribute | Athens | November 20
The Naregatsi Orchestra with singers Vardan Badalyan and Lusine Mirzakhanyan, and the Luseh dance ensemble take the stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall for a tribute to the traditional music and dances of Armenia. The event is part of the Christmas Theater cultural program and features a cast of 60 artists, screenings and other effects showcasing the country’s cultural legacy. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets range from 18 to 54 euros. They can be booked by calling 211.770.1700 and at www.viva.gr.
Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300