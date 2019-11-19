Acropolis to light up for World Children’s Day

The Acropolis is to be lit up in blue – the official color of UNICEF – on Wednesday night to mark the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

A Culture Ministry announcement said that the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), Greece’s highest advisory body on all matters pertaining to the protection of ancient monuments, has approved a request by the UNICEF branch in Greece to light up the monuments on the Acropolis in support of the organization’s cause.

The Acropolis will be joining other major monuments and buildings around the globe, including the European Parliament in Brussels, the Shanghai Tower in China and the Pantheon in Paris, among others. World Children’s Day 2018 saw a number of landmarks go blue, including the Sydney Opera House, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York.