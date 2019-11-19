Greek sweep at Robot Olympiad

The Greek delegation comprised of 10 teams at 2019 World Robot Olympiad (WRO), held in Gyor, Hungary (November 8-10) returned to Greece last week with four medals - three silver, one bronze - and three distinctions (fourth, seventh and ninth).

Greek teams collected the most medals – along with Russia – among 423 teams from 73 countries. A total of 1,100 students took part in the 16th edition of the Olympiad.

Organizers of the Olympiad encouraged students to come up with innovative ideas that “will help save energy, make traffic safer, and improve public transport systems” in the ‘smart cities’ of the future.

Participants were tasked with designing, constructing and programming robots to solve specific challenges.