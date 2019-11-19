14-year-old arrested for school bullying

A 14-year-old boy was temporarily arrested for his part in the beating of a 13-year-old in a school yard in the area of Efkarpia in Thessaloniki during recess.



The pupil’s mother, who pressed charges over the assault, claimed her son was attacked by three people, one of whom was wearing a glove with iron inside it.



The 14-year-old’s parents were also arrested on charges of neglecting to supervise a minor. All three were later released.



Court authorities said a trial date will be set in due course.



It was not clear who the other two attackers were.



The incident came a week after a secondary school pupil in Mesara, near the Cretan port of Iraklio, pulled out a fake gun at his school and another pupil was arrested for being found in possession of a knife after the incident.