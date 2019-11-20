Students to discuss stance after anarchist cache raid

Students at the Athens University of Economics and Business are expected to meet Wednesday to decide on their stance following a police raid on the campus earlier this month that turned up an anarchist cache of makeshift weapons.



The discovery led the authorities to temporarily suspend the operation of the university. That prompted students to break the lock on the gates last week, which in turn prompted a standoff with riot police on the grounds.

According to sources, far-left groups are planning to try to join the students’ meeting on Wednesday amid reports that a growing number of students are opposed to anarchist occupations of parts of the university campus.



Meanwhile the management of the university has reportedly informed a prosecutor about illegal activities taking place on campus. At the moment the suit is against persons unknown, though that might change, sources said.