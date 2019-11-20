The enforcement of the anti-smoking law is not just a matter of public health. It will also test the country’s public ethos, which has nothing to do with political parties.



This is the third time Greece is attempting to enforce the ban. And no matter how meticulous the police are in their efforts to enforce the rules, that alone will not be enough.



What is needed is an awakening of the country’s collective consciousness so that it can overcome those opposed to the new reality brought about by the ban.



The ban must be implemented so that society can prove that it can reform itself.