Greek, North Macedonia ministers to discuss Skopje’s EU bid

TAGS: Diplomacy, North Macedonia

On the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to reassure his North Macedonia counterpart Nikola Dimitrov of Greece’s commitment to help reboot the Balkan country’s stalled bid to join the European Union. 

The two men are to discuss Skopje’s aspirations following France’s proposals for a more thorough process of admitting new members to the bloc.

The proposals came after Paris vetoed Skopje’s accession bid last month, a move that angered authorities in Skopje who signed the Prespes deal to change the country’s name with a view to joining the EU and NATO.

On Tuesday, Dendias is due in Skopje, where he is to meet Dimitrov and Premier Zoran Zaev.

