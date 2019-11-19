ATHEX: Greek stock index reduces distance from 900-pt mark

The main index at Athinon Avenue edged even closer to the elusive milestone of 900 points on Tuesday, with positive reports fueling the growth of bank stock prices and other blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 893.37 points, adding 0.57 percent to Monday’s 888.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.42 percent to 2,232.79 points.

The banks index earned 1.03 percent, thanks to National jumping 2.56 percent, Piraeus climbing 2.39 percent and Eurobank advancing 1.44 percent, while Alpha gave up 0.73 percent. Lamda Development collected 1.83 percent, Sarantis grabbed 1.57 percent and Public Power Corporation improved 1.53 percent, as Viohalco conceded 1.19 percent.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 37 took losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 74 million euros, down from Monday’s 88.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.17 percent to close at 66.80 points.