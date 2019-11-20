Bilirakis introduces legislation to prohibit the deployment of US strategic assets in Turkey

Prompted by Turkey’s increasingly reckless and destabilizing behavior under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as manifested in Ankara’s Syria incursion and repeated violations inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), US Congressman Gus Bilirakis has introduced legislation to prohibit the deployment of US strategic assets in Turkey.



“Unfortunately, under the control of President Erdogan, Turkey has proven that it can no longer be trusted as a reliable ally of the United States,” said Bilirakis.



“Deploying strategic assets to Turkey no longer makes sense,” he added.