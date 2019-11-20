Greece announces plans to set up five closed pre-departure centers

The Greek government on Wednesday announced plans to set up five closed pre-departure centers for migrants on the Aegean islands of Samos, Chios, Lesvos, Kos and Leros.



According to the plan, which was announced on Wednesday by government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Deputy Minister of National Defense Alkiviadis Stefanis, the new centers will host between 1,000 and 5,000 people and they will replace the open camps such as Moria and Vathy.



The conservative government is seeking to manage a recent surge in migrant flows through a mix of measures, including tighter border controls and speeding up asylum procedures and returns.