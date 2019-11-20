Greek September current account surplus widens, tourism revenues grow

Greece’s current account balance showed a larger surplus in September compared to the same month last year, thanks to higher tourism revenues, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

Central bank data showed the surplus at 0.887 billion euros ($3.15 billion) compared to a surplus of 0.548 billion euros in September last year.

Tourism revenues rose 16 percent to 2.847 billion euros from 2.454 billion euros in the same month last year.

Last year Greece’s current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. [Reuters]