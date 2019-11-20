Staff walkouts to cause disruptions on Athens metro next week

Walkouts by staff on the Athens metro are to disrupt services next Thursday and Friday.

The action is expected to suspend services before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m. on Thursday November 28 and between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday November 29.

Workers called the walkouts to demand the payment of outstanding wages for the past six months which, they say, they are due following collective wage contracts signed both with the current and previous government.