Fourteen Greeks included in international list of highly cited researchers

Fourteen Greek academics were included in a list of 6,200 of the world's most influential researchers of the past decade, based on data from the Web of Science research database.

The 2019 list of Highly Cited Researchers includes three professors from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) and four from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA). The universities of Thessaloniki (Aristotle University), Patras, Thessaly, Piraeus and Ioannina all have one scholar in the list.



The final two academics work in the Henry Dunant hospital and the Galanakis Laboratories.

The research papers included in the list are ranked in the top 1 percent of articles with the highest number of citations for any given year.

The top 6,200 top researchers, involved in either specific or cross-field research projects, are selected among about nine million researchers who are currently active worldwide.