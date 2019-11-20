The Waterboys | Athens | November 21 & 22

British-Irish folk rock band the Waterboys, who need no introduction in Greece, will be performing two shows at the Piraeus 117 Academy in Kerameikos on November 21 and 22. Formed in Edinburgh in 1983, the outfit’s early sound became known as “The Big Music,” after a song on their second album, “A Pagan Place.” The group would go on the explore other genres ranging from punk to soul-pop. Tickets for the Athens show coast 39.60 euros and are available at viva.gr. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday and 11.30 p.m. on Friday.

Piraeus Academy, 117 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.882.0426