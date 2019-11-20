Pavlov’s Dog | Athens | November 22

American prog-rock band Pavlov’s Dog are on a world tour and will be making a stop in Athens on Friday, November 22. Since forming in 1972, the group has seen numerous changes in its lineup, with 20 former members to date, released 10 albums, including last year’s “Prodigal Dreamer,” and put out just one single, the unforgettable “Julia.” Its current members are David Surkamp on vocals and guitar, his wife Sara Surkamp, also on vocals and guitar, Abbie (Hainz) Steiling on violin, and mandolin, Rick Steiling on bass, Amanda McCoy on lead guitar and Manfred Plotz on drums. Tickets for the concert at the Kyttaro club cost 25 euros and are available at viva.gr. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Kyttaro, Ipeirou & Acharnon, tel 210.822.4134