Deerhunter | Athens | November 21

American rock act Deerhunter is set to make its Greek debut on Thursday, November 21. The Atlanta, Georgia-based outfit, which describe their music as “ambient punk,” have released eight albums to date, including their latest, “Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?” which came out earlier this year. Tickets for the concert at the Fuzz Club cost 25 euros and are available at viva.gr. Starts at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817