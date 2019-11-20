WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
European Cinema | Athens | November 21 - December 4

The Trianon and Andora movie theaters are co-hosting the 34th edition of the Panorama of European Cinema, a popular event showcasing 60 films from different countries, including 13 premiers, and an interesting program of parallel events. The festival kicks off at the Trianon tonight, with Elia Suleiman's French comedy “It Must be Heaven” at 8.30 p.m. Screenings at the Andora will start on November 28. For details, visit www.panoramafest.org.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission, Victoria Square, tel 210.821.5469;
Andora, 117 Sevastoupoleos, Ambelokipi, tel 210.698.0796

