Ministry issues ultimatum for squatters to evacuate buildings

The ministry of Citizens' Protection on Wednesday called on squatters to evacuate any state- or privately-owned building within two weeks, as the government steps up its efforts to clear old buildings in central Athens from illegal occupants.

According to a ministry press release, if the occupied buildings are housing refugees and migrants they will be contacted by the relevant service of the ministry in order to be transferred to camps further inland.



The ministry also said that if the buildings in question are privately owned, squatters will have to contact the legal owners and agree to a leasing arrangement.