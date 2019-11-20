Police investigating Attica blasts

Unidentified assailants used homemade explosive devices to blow open an ATM in Varnavas, eastern Attica, early on Wednesday.



According to police, the perpetrators fled with an undetermined sum following the blast, which occurred at 2.30 a.m.



No injuries were reported in the explosion.



On Wednesday police were also investigating an explosion that targeted a store selling erotic paraphernalia on the Iera Odos thoroughfare.



The shop sustained damage.