Storms wreak havoc on Zakynthos

A new wet front that brought heavy showers and thunderstorms to western Greece and the Ionian has wreaked widespread destruction, causing floods, uprooting trees and damaging roofs and roads on the island of Zakynthos, officials of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection said on Wednesday.



The full extent of the damage remained unclear but efforts were under way to clear fallen trees and rocks from roads following landslides in many areas.



Meanwhile, in the broader area of Thessaloniki, which was also hit by stormy weather, the fire service received dozens of calls to pump out flooded homes and stores.



The municipality of Halkidona was particularly badly affected.