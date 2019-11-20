Eyes will be on Greece says InvestGR Forum founder

The global investor community will be carefully monitoring the Greek government’s ambitious efforts to accelerate the country’s economic growth, Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of the annual InvestGR Forum, said on Wednesday ahead of the tabling of the final 2020 draft budget.



The budget provides for a growth rate of 2.8 percent, with ruling New Democracy’s aim being to boost this figure to 4 percent with the attraction of 100 billion euros in foreign direct investment by 2023.



“The government is ambitiously tackling the need for sustained growth in the Greek economy, and the focus on improving the framework for serious foreign investors is an important step.



The government’s progress will be closely watched by the international investor community,” stated the founder of the forum aimed at promoting foreign investment in Greece.