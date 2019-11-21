The call for civil disobedience by unions that oppose government plans to evaluate employees at the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is a sign of the culture that continues to burden pivotal state services.

Obstructing the evaluation process will end up taking a toll on the majority of workers, who are conscientious and hope to be rewarded for their efforts.

The government needs to insist on its plans and break the vicious cycle in the name of all civil servants who do their jobs.