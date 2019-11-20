ATHEX: Index drops 3 points on global worries

Imported concerns about the US-Chinese trade negotiations weighed on the Greek stock market on Wednesday, on the back of the release of Alpha Bank’s third-quarter results on Tuesday and ahead of Thursday’s results by National and Eurobank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 890.37 points, shedding 0.34 percent from Tuesday’s 893.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.66 percent to 2,218.09 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.43 percent.

The banks index dropped 2.38 percent, with Alpha falling 2.94 percent, National conceding 2.24 percent, Piraeus easing 2.08 percent and Eurobank giving up 2.03 percent.

Fourlis Holdings declined 2.72 percent, Coca Cola HBC decreased 1.72 percent and Public Power Corporation lost 1.25 percent, while OTE telecom outperformed with a 3.11 percent advance, Terna Energy improved 1.63 percent and Lamda Development added 1.54 percent.

In total 40 stocks reported gains, 57 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74 million euros, matching Tuesday’s.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange stayed put at 66.80 points.