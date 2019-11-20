Tax officers avoid undergoing assessment

Tax officers are continuing to abstain from the civil servant assessment procedure despite the fact that the rest of the public service is now participating in the online process.

The tax officers are stubbornly resisting their assessment through their unions, arguing that their evaluation process, whereby they assess each other and their superiors, will only lead to hostilities.

They are therefore demanding that they be assessed in the same way as other civil servants, and not according to the plan by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

In fact, any tax officers who dare speak in favor of the assessment process are treated with hostility by their colleagues.